Invst LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in DaVita by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,897 shares of company stock worth $5,981,175. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,027. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $136.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

