Invst LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $104.89. 1,153,206 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.94. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

