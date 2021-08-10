Invst LLC Buys 455 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.13. 103,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354,887. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The firm has a market cap of $455.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

