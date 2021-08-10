Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2021 – SS&C Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $94.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.41. 23,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after acquiring an additional 419,553 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,993,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

