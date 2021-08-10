Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $41,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $367.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,357,637. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

