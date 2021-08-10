Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 90,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

