Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $44.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

