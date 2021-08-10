Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$20.25

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.44.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

IIP.UN traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.37. 245,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,712. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.12 and a 1-year high of C$18.46.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.