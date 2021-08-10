International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

International Seaways stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,882. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. Analysts predict that International Seaways will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $105,465. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.