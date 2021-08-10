International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in International Paper by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 149,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

