InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 93,043 shares.The stock last traded at $64.70 and had previously closed at $65.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 210.90 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

