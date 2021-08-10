InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 93,043 shares.The stock last traded at $64.70 and had previously closed at $65.83.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 210.90 and a beta of 1.29.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (NYSE:IHG)
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.