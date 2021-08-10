Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Down 3.6%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.50. Approximately 43,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 57,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITR shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$191.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.