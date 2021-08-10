Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.31.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $286.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,205.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet has a 52-week low of $192.98 and a 52-week high of $306.46.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Insulet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 121.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $24,864,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

