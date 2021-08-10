Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $107.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.77.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Insperity by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insperity by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Insperity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.85. Insperity has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

