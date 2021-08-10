Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.24. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

