Insider Selling: Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Insider Sells 4,436 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Richard Chen sold 291 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $6,276.87.

NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. 314,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,934. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $880.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at $16,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Personalis by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Personalis by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,464,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Personalis by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Personalis by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

