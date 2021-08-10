Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells 8,278 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $40,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 35,552 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $174,560.32.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 7,858 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $37,718.40.

On Monday, July 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $746,578.98.

On Friday, July 16th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $364,415.94.

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,179.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Performant Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $283.70 million, a PE ratio of -50.30 and a beta of -0.80.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

PFMT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

