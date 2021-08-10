Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells 1,624 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,624 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $21,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 410,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,432. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.89. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $13.59.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 7.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 223,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 8.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

