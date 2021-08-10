Insider Buying: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CFO Buys 2,400 Shares of Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on REYN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

