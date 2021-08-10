Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires 58 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.02).
Shares of CLI opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 266.50 ($3.48). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 249.70.
CLS Company Profile
