Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires 58 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.02).

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 266.50 ($3.48). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 249.70.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

