Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.28. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 71,968 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at $715,659.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 50,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.64.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

