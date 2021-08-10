Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) Position Trimmed by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March accounts for about 1.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned approximately 4.57% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,731. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.