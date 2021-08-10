Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Stock Position Reduced by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January makes up about 1.6% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 2.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 10.5% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 146.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

KJAN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,399. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.01.

