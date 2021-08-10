Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,222 shares of company stock valued at $590,643 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,564. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $230.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.