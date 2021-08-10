ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.07 ($14.20).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

