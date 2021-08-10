InfuSystem (INFU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect InfuSystem to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $408.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.93. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

