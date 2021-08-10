Information Services Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. 6,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.61 million, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial upped their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

