Information Services Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.
Information Services Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. 6,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.61 million, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.60.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
