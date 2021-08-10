Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.23. Infinera has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,809. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Infinera by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 19.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

