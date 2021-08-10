Infinera Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infinera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinera’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Infinera alerts:

INFN has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Infinera stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.23. Infinera has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,809. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.