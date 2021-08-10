Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

IBCP stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 31.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

