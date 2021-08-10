Incent (INCNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. Incent has a total market cap of $986,178.67 and $24.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00158012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00146839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,648.36 or 1.00094301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.00816699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

