IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading 18.5% Higher

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) traded up 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.50. 192,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 140,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMV. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$215.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

