IMV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,567 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,833% compared to the average daily volume of 288 call options.

NASDAQ:IMV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,125. The firm has a market cap of $158.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in IMV by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IMV during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.