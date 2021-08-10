Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.85). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

IMUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $257.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at $178,908. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter worth about $6,337,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

