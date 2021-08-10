ImmuCell (ICCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

ICCC opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 million, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.90.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

