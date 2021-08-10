IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.71 Million

Brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post $58.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the lowest is $54.21 million. IMAX reported sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $234.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.45 million to $253.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $352.44 million, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $389.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

NYSE IMAX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. 319,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,473. The company has a market cap of $864.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.78. IMAX has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.58.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at $4,004,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in IMAX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in IMAX by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

