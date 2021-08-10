IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IGMS stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.72. 3,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,269. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -1.27.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,178 shares of company stock valued at $475,713. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.