IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 17,476 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,461,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.