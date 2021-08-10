IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,462 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

Shares of BABA opened at $195.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $528.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

