IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.18 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,325 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 93,926.7% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 80,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 80,777 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, dropped their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

