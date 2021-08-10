IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 47,358 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 2,089.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,358 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 99,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of RWR stock opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.98. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $112.17.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.