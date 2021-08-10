IEC Electronics (IEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IEC Electronics stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.03. IEC Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get IEC Electronics alerts:

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.