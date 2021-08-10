IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Piper Sandler

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAC. Truist Securities dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $131.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.64. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.