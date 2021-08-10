I/O Coin (IOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.07 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $472.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00381494 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003214 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012771 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002280 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.60 or 0.01110569 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000148 BTC.
I/O Coin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “
Buying and Selling I/O Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars.
