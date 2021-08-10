hybrix Hits Market Capitalization of $5.37 Million (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. hybrix has a market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $2,647.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One hybrix coin can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00005189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, hybrix has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00159292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00148052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,579.11 or 1.00045918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.16 or 0.00812504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About hybrix

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,270,390 coins. The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io

hybrix Coin Trading

