Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

HBM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.78.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.