HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in HP were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,729.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

