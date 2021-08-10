Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $91.02.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 20.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

