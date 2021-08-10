Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

