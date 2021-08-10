Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.